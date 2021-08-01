One death, significant drop in cases, 277 today but hospitalised over 300

The number of new covid cases has shown a major downward trend over the past few days, with 277 recorded over the past 24 hours in comparison to 527 yesterday.

One person died from covid, a 52 year old man at Nicosia General, with deaths now rising to 422.

The hospitalised however have gone over 300, further straining public hospitals resources.

The number of PCR and rapid tests was quite low at just 23, 254, on the first day when there were no longer free to the public, beyond specific considerations.

Yesterday saw over 94 thousand tests, a record.

The positive rate now stands at 1.19%, with the total cases at 102,223 since the start of the pandemic almost a year and a half ago.

301 people are being treated in public hospitals, 86 in serious condition. 42 are intubated, a tragic record.

Nine out of ten hospitalised patients have no history of vaccination.