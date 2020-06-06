News Local One death, no new coronavirus cases

One death, no new coronavirus cases

Óôï ìéêñïóêüðéï ôùí åðéóôçìüíùí óôï Éíóôéôïýôï Íåõñïëïãßáò êáé ÃåíåôéêÞò Êýðñïõ (ÉÍÊÃ), ï êïñùíïúüò ðåñíÜ êáèçìåñéíÜ áðü ôá ìÜôéá ôïõò ìÝóù ôçò áíß÷íåõóçò ôïõ áðü ôéò åîåôÜóåéò ðïõ äéåíåñãïýíôáé, Ëåõêùóßá 3 Áðñéëßïõ 2020. ÊÕÐÅ/ÊÁÔÉÁ ×ÑÉÓÔÏÄÏÕËÏÕ

 

 

A 68 year old man with coronavirus had died, the Health Ministry said on Saturday as it also announced no new positive cases for the fourth time since the start of the outbreak on March 9.

The ministry said the 68 year old man had underlying medical conditions and died at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital on Friday night.

The death is attributed to Covid-19 and brings the total number of deaths of patients who tested positive for coronavirus to 25. Of these deaths, 18 are attributed to coronavirus — 12 men and six women, with the average age of 71.

As regards the number of cases, the ministry said that no new cases were recorded after  2,054 tests.

This is the fourth time that Cyprus has recorded zero cases. The other three times were on May 23, May 27 and June 4.

The tests — all with negative result — were as follows

  • From the programme of 10,000 employees in hair dressing salons and catering 393 tests
  • From the programme of 20,000 pupils, teachers and other school staff, 1,324 tests
  • From the programme of 20,000 retail and construction employees 1 test
  • From the hospital labs 117 tests
  • From repatriations none
  • From private initiative 165 tests
  • From referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health offices 11 samples
  • From tracing of already confirmed cases 43 tests

The total number of cases in Cyprus remain at 960.

In addition, up until the afternoon of Saturday there are four patients at the referral hospital. Another two patients remain intubated at ICU of Nicosia hospital, the ministry added.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
