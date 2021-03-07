One death from covid announced on Sunday, 303 new cases

Health authorities in Cyprus on Sunday announced one death from covid-19 and 303 new cases out of a total of 46,544 tests.

The PCR and rapid antigen tests were carried out island-wide and the positivity rate is 0.65 per cent.

The man who succumbed to the virus in Limassol General Hospital was 88 years old with underlying health conditions, authorities also said.

At the same time, 129 patients are currently hospitalised, 25 of whom in serious condition.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Cyprus has now risen to 36,878.