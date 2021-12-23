NewsLocalOne death from Covid and 978 new cases on Thursday

One death from Covid and 978 new cases on Thursday

The Health Ministry reported on Thursday one death from COVID, 978 new cases and 162 hospitalisations.

Total deaths rose to 625, total cases are now 148,663 and the positivity rate stands at 1.05%.

A total of 93,233 tests were carried out today (rapid and PCR).

The deceased is a male 81 years of age who passed away at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital. Of the 624 deaths 399 are male (63.8%) and 226 female (36.2%) and the median age is 75.9 years.

The Ministry said that 66 patients are in serious condition or in an ACU of whom 25 are intubated, four are in ICU and 37 in ACUs.

By gavriella
Taste

