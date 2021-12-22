One death from Covid and 883 new cases on Wednesday

The Health Ministry reported on Wednesday one death from COVID, 883 new cases and 172 hospitalisations.

Total deaths rose to 624, total cases are now 147,685 and the positivity rate stands at 0.85%.

A total of 103,603 tests were carried out today (rapid and PCR).

The deceased is a male 65 years of age who passed away at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital. Of the 623 deaths 398 are male (63.8%) and 226 female (36.2%) and the median age is 75.9 years.

The Ministry said that 64 patients are in serious condition or in an ACU of whom 26 are intubated, two are in ICU and 36 in ACUs.