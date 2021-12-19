One death from Covid and 448 new cases on Sunday

The Health Ministry reported on Sunday two deaths from COVID, 448 new cases and 175 hospitalisations.

Total deaths rose to 620, total cases are now 145,161 and the positivity rate stands at 0.75%.

A total of 59,828 tests were carried out today (rapid and PCR).

The deceased is a male 87 years of age who passed away at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital. Of the 620 deaths 395 are male (63.7%) and 225 female (36.3%) and the median age is 75.8 years.

Ministry said that 60 patients are in serious condition or in an ACU of whom 22 are intubated, two are in ICUs and 36 in ACUs.