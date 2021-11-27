NewsLocalOne death from Covid, 535 new virus infections on Saturday

One death from Covid, 535 new virus infections on Saturday

Covid10
Covid10

A 76-year-old man died from Covid-19 and 535 new infections were detected after a total of 65,358 rapid and PCR tests all across Cyprus on Saturday.

The positivity rate is 0.82 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The new death raises the Covid-19 fatality toll since March last year to 592 – 379 are men and 213 women with an average age of 76.

Moreover, 118 people are now hospitalized with coronavirus – 45 in serious or critical condition.

And the total umber of confirmed infections now stands at 132,937.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFree rapid testing sites for coronavirus on Sunday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros