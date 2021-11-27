One death from Covid, 535 new virus infections on Saturday

A 76-year-old man died from Covid-19 and 535 new infections were detected after a total of 65,358 rapid and PCR tests all across Cyprus on Saturday.

The positivity rate is 0.82 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The new death raises the Covid-19 fatality toll since March last year to 592 – 379 are men and 213 women with an average age of 76.

Moreover, 118 people are now hospitalized with coronavirus – 45 in serious or critical condition.

And the total umber of confirmed infections now stands at 132,937.