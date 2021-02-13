One death from covid-19 on Saturday, 102 new virus cases

The Health Ministry on Saturday announced one death from Covid-19 and 102 new confirmed cases in Cyprus out of a total of 32,310 tests. The positivity rate now stands at 0.32%.

At the same time 84 coronavirus patients are in hospital, 29 of whom in a serious condition.

The number of deaths in Cyprus from the virus has risen to 220 – 148 (67%) are men and 72 (33%) are women. The average age of death is 79.

And the overall number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic is 32,390, according to a Ministry press release.

Saturday’s death concerns a 73 year-old woman with underlying health problems who passed away in Nicosia General Hospital. She was in the Intensive Care Unit.

Out of the 84 patients treated for COVID-19 in hospital, 29 are now in serious condition; seventeen are intubated, five are treated in an ICU but are not intubated and seven are treated in an increased care unit.

Out of the 32,310 lab tests carried out today, 2,192 by PCR and 30,118 by antigen rapid test, 102 COID-19 cases were detected as follows:

Out of 271 samples taken in the context of the contact tracing procedure 12 people tested positive; out of the 207 samples from the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs 4 people tested positive.

In addition, out of 307 samples taken from passengers in the Larnaca and Paphos airports one person tested positive; And out of 1,028 samples tested privately 10 people tested positive.

Also, out of 406 antigen rapid tests carried out in private laboratories 2 people tested positive and out of 29,712 samples tested by antigen rapid test through the Ministry of Health`s programme 73 people tested positive.