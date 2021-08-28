One death from Covid-19, 213 new infections on Saturday

One death from Covid-19 and 213 new infections were recorded in Cyprus on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry. The positivity rate is 0.45%.

The number of deaths since the start of the pandemic last year has now risen to 497. And that of recorded infections stands at 113,069.

Moreover, 152 people are being treated in hospital, 59 in serious or critical condition.

The Ministry also said that almost 83 per cent of the Covid patients are not vaccinated.

The person who died at Famagusta Hospital on Saturday is a man, aged 85.