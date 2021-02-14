One death from covid-19, 123 new cases announced on Sunday

The Health Ministry on Sunday announced one death from Covid-19 and 123 new confirmed cases out of a total of 35,241 tests carried out all across Cyprus. The positivity rate stands at 0.35%.

An 87-year-old man, with underlying health problems, is the patient in Famagusta Reference Hospital who has succumbed to covid-19.

The number of deaths in Cyprus from the virus has now risen to 221, while the overall number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic is 32,513.

Meanwhile, 87 coronavirus patients are now receiving treatment in hospital, with 28 of them being in critical condition.

Another 13 are intubated, eight are receiving treatment in an Intensive Treatment Unit but are not intubated and seven are in an Increased Care Unit.

Out of the 221 patients who lost their lives 149 are men (67%) and 72 are women (33%). The average age is 79 years old.

Out of the 35,241 tests carried out on Sunday, 993 were through the PCR method and 34,308 through antigen rapid testing.

The 123 new cases were traced as follows: 47 cases out of 252 samples taken in the framework of tracing the contacts of already confirmed cases and three cases out of 304 samples taken at the private initiative.

Another three cases were out of 147 samples taken by the General Hospitals` Microbiological Labs, two cases out of 89 samples tested at private clinical labs using antigen rapid tests.

In addition, 68 cases were out of 34,219 samples using antigen rapid tests.