News Local One death from covid-19, 123 new cases announced on Sunday

One death from covid-19, 123 new cases announced on Sunday

The Health Ministry on Sunday announced one death from Covid-19 and 123 new confirmed cases out of a total of 35,241 tests carried out all across Cyprus. The positivity rate stands at 0.35%.

An 87-year-old man, with underlying health problems, is the patient in Famagusta Reference Hospital who has succumbed to covid-19.

The number of deaths in Cyprus from the virus has now risen to 221, while the overall number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic is 32,513.

Meanwhile, 87 coronavirus patients are now receiving treatment in hospital, with 28 of them being in critical condition.

Another 13 are intubated, eight are receiving treatment in an Intensive Treatment Unit but are not intubated and seven are in an Increased Care Unit.

Out of the 221 patients who lost their lives 149 are men (67%) and 72 are women (33%). The average age is 79 years old.

Out of the 35,241 tests carried out on Sunday, 993 were through the PCR method and 34,308 through antigen rapid testing.

The 123 new cases were traced as follows: 47 cases out of 252 samples taken in the framework of tracing the contacts of already confirmed cases and three cases out of 304 samples taken at the private initiative.

Another three cases were out of 147 samples taken by the General Hospitals` Microbiological Labs, two cases out of 89 samples tested at private clinical labs using antigen rapid tests.

In addition, 68 cases were out of 34,219 samples using antigen rapid tests.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTotal of 44,429 people all across Cyprus vaccinated against covid by February 13
Next articleVaccinated Israelis can visit Cyprus with no restrictions as of April 1

Top Stories

Local

Vaccinated Israelis can visit Cyprus with no restrictions as of April 1

Annie Charalambous -
As of April 1, Israeli citizens vaccinated with an approved by the European Medicine Association jab will neither have to present a positive PCR...
Read more
Local

One death from covid-19, 123 new cases announced on Sunday

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Sunday announced one death from Covid-19 and 123 new confirmed cases out of a total of 35,241 tests carried out...
Read more
Local

Total of 44,429 people all across Cyprus vaccinated against covid by February 13

Annie Charalambous -
A total of 44,429 people all across Cyprus were vaccinated against COVID-19 by Saturday, February 13, the Health Ministry said in a press release...
Read more
Local

Paphos man, 29, drowns in Peyia sea waters

Annie Charalambous -
A 29-year-old man from Paphos on Sunday afternoon drowned in the district's Peyia sea. The young man went there for a swim with a friend...
Read more
World

UK downplays risk of EU poaching City of London business

Annie Charalambous -
Britain on Sunday downplayed the risk of the European Union taking business away from the City of London after Brexit, saying the real challenges...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Vaccinated Israelis can visit Cyprus with no restrictions as of April 1

Annie Charalambous -
As of April 1, Israeli citizens vaccinated with an approved by the European Medicine Association jab will neither have to present a positive PCR...
Read more
Local

Total of 44,429 people all across Cyprus vaccinated against covid by February 13

Annie Charalambous -
A total of 44,429 people all across Cyprus were vaccinated against COVID-19 by Saturday, February 13, the Health Ministry said in a press release...
Read more
Local

Paphos man, 29, drowns in Peyia sea waters

Annie Charalambous -
A 29-year-old man from Paphos on Sunday afternoon drowned in the district's Peyia sea. The young man went there for a swim with a friend...
Read more
Local

Justice Minister wants full report on Saturday’s violent clashes between police and protesters

Annie Charalambous -
Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis on Sunday asked for a detailed full report on the violent clashes between anti-riot police and anti-corruption protesters in Nicosia...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros