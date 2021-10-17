One death from coronavirus, 99 new cases on Sunday

Health authorities in Cyprus on Sunday announced one death from coronavirus and a total of 99 new infections.

Dead is a 60-year-old woman who lost the battle in Nicosia General Hospital.

The new infections were recorded out of a total of 38,627 PCR and rapid tests carried out. This brings the positivity rate to 0.26 per cent.

At the same time, hospitals all across the island were treating 55 patients with coronavirus, of whom 21 are in serious condition.

Authorities reported that 63.8 per cent of those in hospital did not have a vaccination record.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is now 562 with an average age of 76.3 per cent.