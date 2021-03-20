One death and 407 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person and 407 new Coronavirus cases out of 53,774 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 20 March, taking confirmed infections to 41,882.

A 91-year-old man with underlying diseases has died from Covid-19 raising the total of deaths from the coronavirus to 242.

The 407 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

125 through tracing of primary contacts (834 tests today)

5 from checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (748 tests today)

75 through private initiative (1,690 tests today)

5 from public hospital labs (191 tests today)

9 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (374 tests today)

186 confirmed cases found through 49,658 antigen rapid tests

Confirmed Cases

Larnaca 19

Limassol 99

Nicosia 43

Famagusta 8

Paphos 17

Old people’s homes 0

In total, 65 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including 6 at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 23 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including 4 who are not on respirator, 26 in the COVID-19 unit, 9 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 51 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit, while 4 patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital.