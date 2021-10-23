One death, 97 new covid cases in Cyprus today

One covid related death was announced today by the health ministry, raising the total number since the outbreak of the pandemic to 568, of which 361 men and 207 women, with an average age of 76.

The victim is an 83 year old woman that succumbed at the Limassol General.

97 new covid cases were confirmed out of 45.556 rapid antigen and PCR tests, raising the number of cases to 123.268. The positivity rate is 0.21%.

63 people are being treated in public hospitals, 22 in serious or critical condition. Nine are intubated. 60% of patients are unvaccinated.