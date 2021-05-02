One death, 58 cases out of only 6 thousand tests, no mobile outdoor units today

The health ministry clarified that test results were from laboratories that remained open during Easter and the Larnaca and Paphos airports, as mobile rapid antigen units did not operate.

One covid death was reported in Cyprus today, raising the pandemic victims to 314, 207 men and 107 women with a median age of 78.

58 new cases were confirmed out of 6,158 PCR and rapid antigen tests in laboratories and airports. The positivity rate dropped to 0,94%.

Conditions remain difficult at state hospitals, with covid patients going up to 292, 72 in critical condition, of which 29 intubated.