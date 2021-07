A woman died and 577 new cases were recorded in Cyprus over the past 24 hours, with the positivity rate going up to 1.26%.

Cases have now gone over 78 thousand, at 78,022.

The victim is a 93 year old woman who was being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, raising the number of deaths to 379; 254 men and 125 women with an average age of 77.3. 71 people are being treated in state hospitals, of which 19 in critical condition.9 are intubated.