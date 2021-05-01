One death 463 cases today, tests much lower

NewsLocalOne death 463 cases today, tests much lower

One covid death was announced by the health ministry today, raising the number of pandemic victims in Cyprus to 313, 206 men and 107 women, with an average age of 78.

The victim was an 80 year old man who had received the first dose of the covid vaccine. He was being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

463 cases were confirmed out of a much lower number of PCR and rapid antigen tests, a total of 31 thousand 677.

The number of cases in Cyprus has gone over 66 thousand.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 1,46 percent in comparison to 1,79 yesterday,

In Nicosia the positivity rate was 1,03 percent, Limassol, 1,13, Larnaca 1,17, Paphos 1,14 and Famagusta 1,01 percent.

Three positive cases were found in the National Guard, out of 162 rapid tests.

The situation remains difficult for state hospitals treating 274 covid patients, out of which 71 in critical condition, 29 intubated.

Their median age is 59.

 

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
