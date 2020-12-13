News Local One death, 301 new cases of covid-19 on Sunday

One death, 301 new cases of covid-19 on Sunday

Health authorities on Sunday announced one death and 301 new cases of Covid-19 through PCR testing of which 95 were people found positive from rapid testing in previous days.

Another 202 people were found positive from rapid testing but will have to be confirmed through PCR.

A total of 9,845  tests were carried out on Sunday.

The total number of positive tests detected through PCR in total since the outbreak in March has risen to 15,101.

The woman who died  on Sunday were aged 84 had underlying health conditions. She was receiving treatment at Limassol General Hospital.

By Annie Charalambous
