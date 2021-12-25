One death, 268 cases today out of only 16 thousand tests

One death from covid was reported by the Health Ministry on Christmas Day, raising the number of victims to 628-401 men and 227 women, with an average age of 75,9 years.

A 76 year old man lost his life at the Nicosia General Hospital.

268 new cases were confirmed out of a low number of PCR and rapid antigen tests, a total of 16,231.

One hundred and fifty seven people are being treated in state hospitals, out of which 63 are in serious condition.

24 are intubated, four in intensive care units and 35 in increased care units.