News Local One death, 266 new PCR cases, another 238 from rapid tests

One death, 266 new PCR cases, another 238 from rapid tests

Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πρόγραμμα ελέγχου με τη μέθοδο rapid test αντιγόνου Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Δειγματοληψία πολιτών με τη μέθοδο της ταχείας ανίχνευσης αντιγόνου COVID-19. // Health Ministry - Antigen rapid test program Lefkosia, Cyprus Citizens’ testing using the COVID-19 rapid antigen detection method.

The Health Ministry announced one new death from Coronavirus on Sunday, a man aged 81 with underlying conditions who was being treated at the Nicosia Hospital.

This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 112, 73 men and 39 women with an average age of 79 years.

A total of 266 people tested positive to a PCR test on Sunday out of 1,970 tests bringing the total number of cases in Cyprus since the start of the outbreak to 19,657.

Another 238 people tested positive to a rapid antigen test today out of 3,955 tests. These need to be verified by a PCR test.

The 266 new cases found from PCR tests are as follows:

  • 90 from tracing the contacts of confirmed cases (512 tests today)
  • 16 from private initiative (249 tests today)
  • 19 from hospital labs (263 tests today)
  • 7 through referrals from Personal Doctors (358 tests today)
  • 134 from verification of cases who tested positive to a rapid antigen test in previous days (138 tests today)

There were another 450 PCR tests to passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports but all came out negative.

The 238 new cases found from rapid antigen tests are as follows:

District Test location Number of tests Number of positives
Limassol Central area 330 13
Polemidia 234 27
Total: 564 40
Positivity rate: 7,09%
Larnaca Central area – Point A 461 38
Central area – Point B 464 45
Total: 925 83
Positivity rate: 8,97%
Nicosia Strovolos 811 25
Nicosia 346 20
Lakatamia 471 22
Total: 1,628 67
Positivity rate: 4,12%
Paphos Central area 276 6
Total: 276 6
Positivity rate: 2,17%
Famagusta Paralimni 329 17
Total: 329 17
Positivity rate: 5,18%
 

Health professionals

 

 Public and private hospitals island-wide 17 0
Care homes Larnaca 14 6
Nicosia 72 15
Private initiative Rapid tests taken on own initiative at private labs 130 4
Total: 130 4
Positivity rate: 3,08%

 

A total of 154 patients with Coronavirus are being treated in hospitals across Cyprus, of whom 57 in serious condition.

Of the 57 serious cases, 25 are intubated in the ICU.

The situation in detail at Cyprus’ hospitals is as follows:

Hospital Ward Number of patients
Famagusta (68 patients) Increased Care Unit 6
COVID Ward 62
Nicosia

(46 patients)

 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) 25 (1 not intubated)
COVID Ward 10
Increased Care Unit 11
Limassol

(39 patients)

 COVID Ward 24
Increased Care Unit 14
ICU 1
Makario

(1 patient)

 COVID Ward 1

 

Read more:

Rapid antigen test locations on 28 December

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleRapid antigen test locations on 28 December

Top Stories

Local

One death, 266 new PCR cases, another 238 from rapid tests

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced one new death from Coronavirus on Sunday, a man aged 81 with underlying conditions who was being treated at the...
Read more
Local

Rapid antigen test locations on 28 December

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced the sites where the general public can take a free rapid antigen test on Monday, 28 December. These are: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square...
Read more
Local

Government admonishes vandalism of scientific expert’s car

Josephine Koumettou -
Government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos rebuked the vandalism of the car of member of the government's expert committee on Coronavirus Dr Leontios Kostrikis on Sunday. According...
Read more
World

‘The beginning of the end’: Europe rolls out vaccines to see off pandemic

Josephine Koumettou -
Europe launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday with pensioners and medics lining up to get the first shots to see off a...
Read more
Local

G/C position on Cyprus solution hasn’t changed, says President

Josephine Koumettou -
The position of the Greek Cypriot side on the solution of the Cyprus problem hasn’t changed, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday. He was commenting...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Rapid antigen test locations on 28 December

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced the sites where the general public can take a free rapid antigen test on Monday, 28 December. These are: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square...
Read more
Local

Government admonishes vandalism of scientific expert’s car

Josephine Koumettou -
Government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos rebuked the vandalism of the car of member of the government's expert committee on Coronavirus Dr Leontios Kostrikis on Sunday. According...
Read more
Local

G/C position on Cyprus solution hasn’t changed, says President

Josephine Koumettou -
The position of the Greek Cypriot side on the solution of the Cyprus problem hasn’t changed, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday. He was commenting...
Read more
Local

Elderly man found on floor 3 days after a fall dies in hospital

Josephine Koumettou -
An 84 year old man rescued on Saturday by police in Limassol three days after he had a fall at his home died in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros