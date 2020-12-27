One death, 266 new PCR cases, another 238 from rapid tests

The Health Ministry announced one new death from Coronavirus on Sunday, a man aged 81 with underlying conditions who was being treated at the Nicosia Hospital.

This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 112, 73 men and 39 women with an average age of 79 years.

A total of 266 people tested positive to a PCR test on Sunday out of 1,970 tests bringing the total number of cases in Cyprus since the start of the outbreak to 19,657.

Another 238 people tested positive to a rapid antigen test today out of 3,955 tests. These need to be verified by a PCR test.

The 266 new cases found from PCR tests are as follows:

90 from tracing the contacts of confirmed cases (512 tests today)

16 from private initiative (249 tests today)

19 from hospital labs (263 tests today)

7 through referrals from Personal Doctors (358 tests today)

134 from verification of cases who tested positive to a rapid antigen test in previous days (138 tests today)

There were another 450 PCR tests to passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports but all came out negative.

The 238 new cases found from rapid antigen tests are as follows:

District Test location Number of tests Number of positives Limassol Central area 330 13 Polemidia 234 27 Total: 564 40 Positivity rate: 7,09% Larnaca Central area – Point A 461 38 Central area – Point B 464 45 Total: 925 83 Positivity rate: 8,97% Nicosia Strovolos 811 25 Nicosia 346 20 Lakatamia 471 22 Total: 1,628 67 Positivity rate: 4,12% Paphos Central area 276 6 Total: 276 6 Positivity rate: 2,17% Famagusta Paralimni 329 17 Total: 329 17 Positivity rate: 5,18% Health professionals Public and private hospitals island-wide 17 0 Care homes Larnaca 14 6 Nicosia 72 15 Private initiative Rapid tests taken on own initiative at private labs 130 4 Total: 130 4 Positivity rate: 3,08%

A total of 154 patients with Coronavirus are being treated in hospitals across Cyprus, of whom 57 in serious condition.

Of the 57 serious cases, 25 are intubated in the ICU.

The situation in detail at Cyprus’ hospitals is as follows:

Hospital Ward Number of patients Famagusta (68 patients) Increased Care Unit 6 COVID Ward 62 Nicosia (46 patients) Intensive Care Unit (ICU) 25 (1 not intubated) COVID Ward 10 Increased Care Unit 11 Limassol (39 patients) COVID Ward 24 Increased Care Unit 14 ICU 1 Makario (1 patient) COVID Ward 1

