NewsLocalOne death, 2,568 new cases today in Cyprus

One death, 2,568 new cases today in Cyprus

Covid 19
Covid 19

 

One covid death was reported in Cyprus, a 94 year old woman who died on February 4th at the Limassol General Hospital, raising the the total number of victims to 741, 462 men and 279 women with an average age of 76.

The health ministry confirmed 2,568 cases today out of 87,025 rapid antigen and PCR tests, with cases since the outbreak of the pandemic now at 269,391.

The positivity rate is 2,95%.

225 covid patients are being treated at Okypy public hospitals, 65 in critical or serious condition, of which 29 are intubated.

Four are in an intensive care unit and 32 in an increased care unit.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleQueen Elizabeth begins celebrations to mark 70 years on throne

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros