One death, 2,568 new cases today in Cyprus

One covid death was reported in Cyprus, a 94 year old woman who died on February 4th at the Limassol General Hospital, raising the the total number of victims to 741, 462 men and 279 women with an average age of 76.

The health ministry confirmed 2,568 cases today out of 87,025 rapid antigen and PCR tests, with cases since the outbreak of the pandemic now at 269,391.

The positivity rate is 2,95%.

225 covid patients are being treated at Okypy public hospitals, 65 in critical or serious condition, of which 29 are intubated.

Four are in an intensive care unit and 32 in an increased care unit.