NewsLocalOne death, 2,225 covid cases on Sunday

One death, 2,225 covid cases on Sunday

Covid3
Covid3

 

One covid death was confirmed today, raising the number to 731, of which 457 men and 274 women with an average age of 76.

The victim is an 88 year old man, who died at the Nicosia General Hospital.

2.225 tested positive out of 85,303 PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of 2.6.

The total number of cases now stands at 253,350.

Covid patients in hospitals have risen to 211, 74 in serious condition.  32 are intubated.

76% of the patients are unvaccinated.

Cases in retirement homes once again raise alarm bells. 20 were found today, adding to yesterday’s 21.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleDriving down the highway at 182 km

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros