One death, 2,225 covid cases on Sunday

One covid death was confirmed today, raising the number to 731, of which 457 men and 274 women with an average age of 76.

The victim is an 88 year old man, who died at the Nicosia General Hospital.

2.225 tested positive out of 85,303 PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of 2.6.

The total number of cases now stands at 253,350.

Covid patients in hospitals have risen to 211, 74 in serious condition. 32 are intubated.

76% of the patients are unvaccinated.

Cases in retirement homes once again raise alarm bells. 20 were found today, adding to yesterday’s 21.