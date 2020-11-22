One death, 187 new PCR cases announced on Sunday

One man aged 87 without underlying conditions has died from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The man was being treated at the Nicosia Hospital ICU and the final cause of death was determined to be Covid-19.

This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 44, 28 men and 16 women with an average age of 75.

The Health Ministry also announced 187 new Coronavirus cases out of 3,223 PCR tests on Sunday and another 121 from rapid antigen tests.

A total of 9,527 tests were performed, of which 3,223 were PCR and 6,304 were rapid antigen tests.

The 187 cases from PCR tests are as follows:

56 found through antigen rapid tests in previous days and verified with the PCR method (84 tests today)

52 through tracing (554 tests today)

52 through private initiative (1,100 tests today)

14 from public hospital labs (397 tests today)

6 from GP referrals and special patient groups (246 tests today)

6 from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempt from lockdown in Paphos and Limassol (244 tests today)

1 from checks to employees in Paphos who are exempt from lockdown in Paphos and Limassol (280 tests today)

The following tests were also carried out but all came out negative:

123 tests in migrant reception centres

198 tests to pupils and school staff

This raises the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Cyprus to 8,685.

Another 121 cases were found today through rapid antigen testing in the general population as follows:

No. of tests Confirmed cases Paphos 443 5 Limassol 1,411 34 Larnaca 1,205 9 Nicosia 2,780 70 Famagusta 415 3

In addition, a total of 64 patients with Coronavirus are being treated at the Famagusta Referral Hospital, of which six in the Increased Care Unit.

Another nine patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including three who are not intubated.

A total of 12 patients are being treated in the Covid-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and another 10 in the Coronavirus ward at the Limassol hospital.

Two patients are being treated at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of the Makarios Children’s Hospital in Nicosia.