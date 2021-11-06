One death, 174 new cases on Saturday

An 83 year old man died from covid at the Limassol General Hospital over the last 24 hours, raising the number of deaths in Cyprus to 576, of which 368 men and 208 women, with an average age of 76.

174 new cases were confirmed by the health ministry out of 46,157 antigen rapid and PCR tests, a positivity rate of 0.38%.

Total covid cases in Cyprus since the outbreak of the pandemic have now risen to 125,814.

74 covid patients are being treated in Okypy state hospitals, 23 in serious condition. Seven are intubated, one is in Intensive Care and 15 in Increased Care units.

66.24% of the patients have not been vaccinated.