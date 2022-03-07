One death, 1,584 new covid cases on Monday

The health ministry announced one covid related death on Monday, raising the number to 878 since the outbreak of the pandemic two years ago.

The victim is a 67 year old man who died today.

One thousand, five hundred and eighty four (1,584) new cases were confirmed out of a total 46,066 rapid and PCR tests, a positivity rate of 3,44%.

The total number of cases has now reached 334,822.

129 covid patients are currently being treated in public hospitals, 27 in a critical or serious condition. 11 are intubated and 16 are in increased care units.

55,82% of the hospitalised patients are unvaccinated.