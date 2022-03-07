NewsLocalOne death, 1,584 new covid cases on Monday

One death, 1,584 new covid cases on Monday

Covid Measures
Covid Measures

 

The health ministry announced one covid related death on Monday, raising the number to 878 since the outbreak of the pandemic two years ago.

The victim is a 67 year old man who died today.

One thousand, five hundred and eighty four (1,584) new cases were confirmed out of a total 46,066 rapid and PCR tests, a positivity rate of 3,44%.

The total number of cases has now reached 334,822.

129 covid patients are currently being treated in public hospitals, 27 in a critical or serious condition. 11 are intubated and 16 are in increased care units.

55,82% of the hospitalised patients are unvaccinated.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleRussia will stop ‘in a moment’ if Ukraine meets terms – Kremlin

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros