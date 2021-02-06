News Local One death, 132 new Covid cases on Saturday

One death, 132 new Covid cases on Saturday

The Health Ministry said on Saturday that one man aged 63 with underlying conditions has died of Covid-19 in the ICU of Nicosia Hospital.

This brings the total number of deaths to 211, 142 men (67%) and 69 women (33%) with an average age of 79 years.

In addition, 132 people tested positive to the virus out of 36,863 tests performed today (0,36% positivity rate), raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 31,644.

Today’s positive cases are as follows:

  • 37 found through tracing the contacts of confirmed cases (273 tests today)
  • 1 found through tests to passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (415 tests today)
  • 10 from private initiative (847 tests today)
  • 7 through public hospital labs (237 tests today)
  • 1 through Personal Doctor referrals (242 tests today)
  • 8 from rapid antigen tests at private labs (377 tests today)
  • 68 through the Health Ministry’s mass rapid testing programme (34,396 tests today)

The following tests were also carried out, all negative:

  • 76 tests carried out on the 7th day from the arrival of passengers from the UK who are in quarantine at hotels designated by the Republic

A total of 112 patients with Coronavirus are being treated in public hospitals, of whom 33 are in serious condition.

Of the 33 patients in serious condition, 17 are intubated in ICUs, six are being treated in ICUs but are not intubated and 10 are in Increased Care Units.

Read more: Where to get a rapid test on Sunday 7 February

By Josephine Koumettou
