One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody

One woman was killed and five others were wounded in a stabbing at a public library located near a busy shopping area of a Vancouver suburb on Saturday (March 27), and police said they had the lone suspect in custody.

The attack occurred in the early afternoon and investigators appealed for witnesses, especially those who had shot videos that later posted on social media.

“We have a number that is six. Six victims that sustained injuries and the one victim who unfortunately died,” police Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news conference.

No further details of the victims were provided.

Video from the scene appeared to show a man injuring himself with a knife before being taken into police custody.

While there was no report on his condition, Jang said that the suspect has a criminal record.

“My heart is in North Vancouver tonight,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. “Know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

(Reuters)

