One day full of activities for your mind, body and soul at St. Raphael resort

The organisers of the MBS Outdoor Wellbeing Day invite everyone to the 2nd “One Day MBS”, full of spirit, union, healing, connection and wellness, for all to enjoy this upcoming weekend!

There will be a Seashells Vegan & Healthy Living Sea-Side Restaurant, which is a beautiful all-day vegan restaurant serving nutrient-rich, healthy plant-based, whole food and offering stunning sea views it is open for Dine-in and takeaway.

𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋 for the Outdoor Small Marketplace(healthy products/cosmetics/ wellbeing services/individuals, Therapists, Healers, Yoga, music, etc)

One indoor spacious room and the outdoor space by the beach, separated into 3 sections, will be the one-day playground, surrounded by a serene atmosphere, at the St. Raphael Resort in Limassol. ✺ 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠

✺ 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠

✺ 𝐘𝐨𝐠𝐚

✺ 𝐓𝐚𝐢 𝐂𝐡𝐢

✺ 𝐐𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐠

✺ 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐬

✺ 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐨 𝐦𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞, 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐣𝐨𝐲! FAMILY-FRIENDLY!

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐏𝐑𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭. All participants should book online. 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞:15 euros, valid until the 6th of October. 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞:18 euros, from the 7th of October. 𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 via Cyprus Eventbrite and/or the MBS Cyprus

MBS Bank Account 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐁𝐒 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐬:Revolut (ID : revolut.me/marilerem Quick Pay (96382333)MBS Bank Account Everyone should send an email at [email protected] with full name surname, mobile number and the method of payment you have chosen.

When October 9

Where St Raphael Resort, Limassol

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨 & 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 send a message at the MBS FB Page

Location