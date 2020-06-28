News Local One Covid patient today at Famagusta referral hospital

One Covid patient today at Famagusta referral hospital

Only one patient with Coronavirus is being treated at Famagusta referral hospital, the CNA reports.

The patient is in good condition according to doctors.

One patient was discharged from the hospital yesterday after he tested negative to the virus for the second time.

Since March 11 when Famagusta hospital started operating as the island’s referral hospital for Coronavirus, 154 patients have been admitted of whom 137 were discharged and sent home.

Another 10 people are being treated at Eden Rehabilitation Centre in Tersephanou where they will remain until they test fully negative.

The Tersephanou rehabilitation centre has admitted a total of 123 patients since the start of the pandemic.

By Josephine Koumettou
