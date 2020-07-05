News Local One Covid patient remains at Famagusta referral hospital, 10 at Tersefanou rehabilitation

One Covid patient remains at Famagusta referral hospital, 10 at Tersefanou rehabilitation

Coronavirus: Cyprus reports first death

 

One coronavirus patient remains at Famagusta General Hospital, the referral institution for the disease.

He is reported to be in stable condition.

Since March 11, when Famagusta hospital begun operating as a referral institution, 155 people were admitted and 138 people cured, discharged and returned home.

In addition, four people were admitted yesterday at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou.

Ten patients in total remain at the Centre and will go home following the end of the two week quarantine period.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articlePolice helmet appeal after fatal road accident
Next article5 day remand for husband in major fraud case against wife accountant

Top Stories

World

Ireland delays easing of travel restrictions until July 20, has lowest infection rate in EU

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Ireland will ease quarantine restrictions on people travelling from abroad on July 20, with people arriving from a “green list” of countries with low...
Read more
Local

5 day remand for husband in major fraud case against wife accountant

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The 63 year old husband of a 49 year old former head accountant in a Limassol based group of companies, suspect in a case...
Read more
Local

One Covid patient remains at Famagusta referral hospital, 10 at Tersefanou rehabilitation

Constantinos Tsintas -
  One coronavirus patient remains at Famagusta General Hospital, the referral institution for the disease. He is reported to be in stable condition. Since March 11, when...
Read more
Local

Police helmet appeal after fatal road accident

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Police have issued an appeal to motorcyclists to wear their helmets, following a fatal accident in Paphos at dawn. The town's superintendent, CID head Michalis...
Read more
World

Health minister hails responsible behavior after English pubs reopen

Constantinos Tsintas -
  People in England appear to have broadly behaved themselves as pubs reopened this weekend, Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock said after the latest step...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

5 day remand for husband in major fraud case against wife accountant

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The 63 year old husband of a 49 year old former head accountant in a Limassol based group of companies, suspect in a case...
Read more
Local

Police helmet appeal after fatal road accident

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Police have issued an appeal to motorcyclists to wear their helmets, following a fatal accident in Paphos at dawn. The town's superintendent, CID head Michalis...
Read more
Local

Eight arrivals in Paphos from Israel and European destinations

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Eight flights were expected today at Paphos International Airport arriving from Berlin, Thessaloniki, Kiev, Krakow, Bergamo, Liverpool, Katowice and Tel Aviv. According to Hermes Airports,...
Read more
Local

Heatwave to march on tomorrow, a high of 42

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Cyprus is set for another scorcher tomorrow, as the over 40 temperatures spill over to next week and the hot dry conditions are not...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros