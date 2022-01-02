One covid death on Sunday, 3538 infections, positivity rate almost 4%

One covid death was announced by the health ministry in Cyprus, raising the total number of victims to 639, 405 men and 234 women, with an average age of 76.

Today’s victim is a woman, aged 85, who died at the Larnaca General Hospital.

The new infections and positivity rate remained high, with further pressure on state hospitals as the number of patients surged to more than 200, with a rise in those intubated.

3,538 new cases were confirmed out of 91, 482 PCR and rapid antigen tests, with the positivity rate dropping in comparison to yesterday’s 5.98%, down to 3.87%, with more than double the number of tests.

There is concern over rising numbers of covid infections in retirement homes, with 20 confirmed in Nicosia and 3 in Limassol.

46 people were also found positive at the Pournara immigrant reception centre.

The total number of infections now stands at 172,697.

203 covid patients are being treated in state hospitals, 84 in critical or serious condition. 33 are intubated.

83.26% of patients are unvaccinated.