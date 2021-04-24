One covid death, 895 cases on Saturday

A woman has died from covid-19 in Cyprus over the past 24 hours, raising the number of victims to 298, 197 men and 101 women, with an average age of 78.

The 94 year old woman, being treated at the Larnaca General, had not been vaccinated.

895 cases were confirmed out of 58,459 PCR and antigen rapid tests (545 cases), with total cases now at 61,576.

The positivity rate stands at 1.53%.

292 people are being treated in state hospitals, 70 in serious condition, 33 of them intubated. The average age of patients has dropped to 58.6.

The number of today’s cases by district:

Nicosia 181

Limassol 152

Larnaca 95

Paphos 40 and

Famagusta 31