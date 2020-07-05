in-cyprus One covid case today, an immigrant that was to be hosted in...

One covid case today, an immigrant that was to be hosted in care centre-1003 in total

 

One new case of Covid-19 was reported in Cyprus today out of 1445 tests.

It’s an immigrant that was to be hosted in a care centre. He has taken to the Eden rehabilitation spot.

The case came out of 216 tests from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics.

The total number of cases now stands at 1003.

This is the breakdown of tests with zero cases:

  • 226 from the programme of employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy
  • 8 from tracing of contacts of previously confirmed cases
  • 669 from passengers and repatriates
  • 184 from labs of general hospitals
  • 92 from private initiative
  • 20 from the Justice department programme for people working in courts

One coronavirus patient remains at the Famagusta referral hospital in stable condition.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleMajor traffic congestion on Famagusta-Larnaca highway, as thousands return

Top Stories

in-cyprus

One covid case today, an immigrant that was to be hosted in care centre-1003 in total

Constantinos Tsintas -
  One new case of Covid-19 was reported in Cyprus today out of 1445 tests. It's an immigrant that was to be hosted in a care...
Read more
Local

Major traffic congestion on Famagusta-Larnaca highway, as thousands return

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Police has advised caution and patience to drivers as thousands return to the capital from coastal resorts. There is increased traffic on the Famagusta-Larnaca highway,...
Read more
Local

Health ministry issues heat protection advice as high temperatures continue

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The health ministry issued basic heat protection advice this afternoon, following several Met Office warnings of high temperatures both today and over the next...
Read more
Local

Yellow heat warning tomorrow-41 degrees

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Met Office has issued a yellow heat warning as hot and dry conditions will persist tomorrow, though slightly downgraded in comparison with a...
Read more
World

Ireland delays easing of travel restrictions until July 20, has lowest infection rate in EU

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Ireland will ease quarantine restrictions on people travelling from abroad on July 20, with people arriving from a “green list” of countries with low...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Major traffic congestion on Famagusta-Larnaca highway, as thousands return

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Police has advised caution and patience to drivers as thousands return to the capital from coastal resorts. There is increased traffic on the Famagusta-Larnaca highway,...
Read more
Local

Health ministry issues heat protection advice as high temperatures continue

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The health ministry issued basic heat protection advice this afternoon, following several Met Office warnings of high temperatures both today and over the next...
Read more
Local

Yellow heat warning tomorrow-41 degrees

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Met Office has issued a yellow heat warning as hot and dry conditions will persist tomorrow, though slightly downgraded in comparison with a...
Read more
Local

5 day remand for husband in major fraud case against wife accountant

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The 63 year old husband of a 49 year old former head accountant in a Limassol based group of companies, suspect in a case...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros