One Covid-19 death on Saturday, 136 new cases of the virus

Health authorities in Cyprus on Saturday announced the Covid-19 death of one person. And that 136 more had tested positive from a total of 70,628 PCR and rapid tests.

The positivity rate is 0.19 per cent.

Dead is a woman aged 64 who passed away on Friday at Nicosia General Hospital.

This brings the island’s total deaths of Covid-19 to 528 with an average age of 76.4.

The Health Ministry also announced that 106 people are in hospitals of whom 43 in serious condition with 16 of them intubated.

And that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was as high as 83.9 per cent.