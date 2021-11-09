One business, 14 individuals booked in 24 hours for Covid measures breach

NewsLocalOne business, 14 individuals booked in 24 hours for Covid measures breach

Police reported 14 individuals and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Police also told the CNA that a total of 2,540 inspections had been carried out.

In Nicosia, out of 1,037 checks two individuals and the owner of a coffee shop where an employee was not wearing a protective face mask were booked. The establishment’s fine was as high as €500.

In Limassol, 192 checks were carried out with three individuals getting fined.

In Larnaca, out of 530 checks two citizens were fined while in Paphos three individuals got booked after 128 checks.

In Famagusta, 304 checks led to four individuals getting fined while no one was booked in Morphou after 219 inspections.

 

By Annie Charalambous
