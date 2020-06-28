One arrested for Paphos fatal labour accident

Police have arrested a 45-year-old forklift driver who was working at a Peyia construction site at the time when a 53-year-old worker from Georgia lost his balance and fell from a four-metre height that led to his fatal injury.

The man was arrested late on Saturday afternoon after police were told that the forklift he was driving hit the point where the victim was located.

The victim, an ironworker named as Georgian national Almir Toboulides living in Paphos, died in an incident that took place around 10 am on Saturday morning while working at a construction site in the Ayios Georgios area in Peyia.

According to the police, the man was fatally injured after he lost his balance and fell in a basement from a four to eight-metre height while standing on a scaffold under conditions being investigated.

The 53-year-old was then taken by ambulance to the Paphos General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Peyia Police are investigating the causes of the accident.

