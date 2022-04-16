One arrest for incidents at Emba village

Following the ongoing incidents at Chloraka village due to the over-accumulation of migrants there in recent years and the phenomena of social explosion, xenophobia, and the resident’s division by national and racial basis, problems started appearing in the nearby community of Emba, where a large number of migrants from Chloraka have been recently moved.

The first serious incidents between foreigners and Emba residents occurred on Friday night. A resident told a Syrian man not to park his car exactly outside his door and as a result some Syrians reacted and attacked the locals with bats and knifes.

The locals reacted and a street fight began with the participation of several young people of Emba. A strong Police force rushed to the scene to defuse tension.

A Syrian has been arrested as the person responsible for the incidents.