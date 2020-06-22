One arrest after man killed in violent fight in Nicosia

Police have made one arrest and are looking for two others in connection with a violent fight among a group of foreign nationals in old Nicosia last night which led to the death of one man and the injury of two others.

The victim is a 21 year old foreign national. One of the injured men aged 34 was admitted to hospital for surgery while the second, aged 25, was given first aid at Nicosia General Hospital and discharged.

The man arrested and the victims are all are of Asian origin.

Police said they had been notified of a violent fight on Ledra Street at around 9.30 pm on Sunday night. The area was bustling with people, including a number of families.

A police source said about 15 people were involved.

Reports said knives and pieces of wood were used and one of the three was fatally injured.

Police are looking at CCTV from the area as they continue their investigations.

