Once again, transfer of asphalt factories in the air

The transfer of the asphalt factories from Tseri to Mitsero is at the final stage after securing the opinion of the Environmental Authority as well.

However, as emerged from yesterday’s meeting of the House Environment Committee, the residents of Mitsero stated against the transfer to their area. Furthermore, the Advisory Team of Academics of the University of Cyprus, appointed by the government to submit its suggestions on environmental issues is also against the transfer, even though it noted that the factories must be removed from the area of Dali.

Marina Neofytou, on behalf of the academics, said the House Committee did not ask for their views and proceeded with choosing the area to transfer the asphalt factories.

A counselor of Mitsero said the area is already burdened and cannot accommodate any more factories.

The municipal heads of the area are also dead against the transfer of the asphalt factories there.