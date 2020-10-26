News World On the EU's eastern border, seeking refuge is harder for some

On the EU’s eastern border, seeking refuge is harder for some

Poland

Poland has made it easier for Belarusians fleeing political persecution to enter, but for Seda Yunusova, a Chechen who was refused the opportunity to apply for asylum 16 times in 2016 and 2017, this is little comfort.

“With all this that is going on I am fearful again,” Yunusova told Reuters by telephone from the village of Dymna, near the Belarusian border city of Brest, where she has settled with her eight children.

Like other places in Belarus, Brest has seen violent anti-government protests, and Yunusova says signs of conflict are present in her village.

“God forbid we would have to seek refuge again.”

Yunusova says she and her family fled Chechnya after her husband refused to serve in the Russian army in Ukraine in 2014, having already been deployed there the previous year.

She says his military service meant the family was “blacklisted” by Polish border guards. He now works as a driver in Russia and visits on holidays.

Poland’s nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government has cited security concerns as a reason for not accepting refugees, although it is keen to attract skilled workers from culturally similar Belarus.

However, for PiS’s critics, the presence of Yunusova and other Tajik and Chechen refugees on the European Union’s eastern border is a reminder of what they say is Poland’s refusal to meet its obligations under international law at a time when migration policy is straining relations in the bloc.

According to Kirill Kofanov, a lawyer at the Human Constanta NGO in Brest, there are 30 to 40 asylum seekers in the city.

Data from Poland’s Foreigners Office shows that the number of asylum applications processed in 2019 was around a third of the 2016 figure. While Poland has made it easier for Belarusians to get work and study visas, NGOs say it has been denying many other asylum seekers the right to submit applications.

The U.N. Refugee Agency has urged Poland to help people fleeing war and persecution after Europe’s human rights court ruled Warsaw had broken an international convention by denying asylum procedures to refugees.

MUSLIM COUNTRY

Gulbarg Sayfova, whose husband is a political prisoner in Tajikistan, spent two months in Brest before she crossed the border in 2016.

“They said to me why did you come here? You can go to Muslim countries … why did you come to Poland?,” she told Reuters.

One Chechen asylum seeker who did not wish to give her name said she succeeded in making an asylum application and crossing the border on her 55th attempt. “Go to China, to Turkey … for all 54 attempts they said the same thing.”

The Polish Border Guard told Reuters by email that there were no refugee blacklists and officers did not discriminate on religious grounds. They declined to comment on individual cases.

“Border Guard officers are bound by rules of professional ethics concerning, among other things, the obligation to respect human dignity and to respect and protect human rights,” they said.

Poland’s interior ministry referred Reuters to answers given by the Border Guard.

For Yunusova, her priority is her children’s education as she tries to build a life in Belarus, helped by Polish charities.

“My oldest daughter would like to study in Poland. Perhaps one day.”

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleKremlin says Joe Biden is wrong that Russia is number one threat
Next articleA Halloween skeleton lies on the hedge outside a home in Los Angeles

Top Stories

Local

Man lies to priest, gets money on the pretext his child is sick

Annie Charalambous -
Police are looking for a 39-year-old man from Limassol after lying and getting money from a priest in Paphos pretending his child was in...
Read more
in-cyprus

A Halloween skeleton lies on the hedge outside a home in Los Angeles

Annie Charalambous -
A Halloween skeleton lies on the hedge outside a home in Los Angeles, California, U.S., amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Reuters)
Read more
World

On the EU’s eastern border, seeking refuge is harder for some

Annie Charalambous -
Poland has made it easier for Belarusians fleeing political persecution to enter, but for Seda Yunusova, a Chechen who was refused the opportunity to...
Read more
World

Kremlin says Joe Biden is wrong that Russia is number one threat

Annie Charalambous -
The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's assessment of Russia as the biggest threat to U.S. national security was...
Read more
Local

Cyprus President to be honoured by Athens Municipality

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday evening will be bestowed with Athens Municipality's Gold Medal of Honour in recognition of his efforts to reunite Cyprus...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Kremlin says Joe Biden is wrong that Russia is number one threat

Annie Charalambous -
The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's assessment of Russia as the biggest threat to U.S. national security was...
Read more
World

UK hospital told to prepare for Oxford COVID vaccine in November

Annie Charalambous -
Staff at a major London hospital trust have been told to be ready to receive the first batches of the vaccine being developed by...
Read more
World

Renewed fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh threatens U.S.-backed truce

Annie Charalambous -
Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Monday of violating a new U.S.-brokered ceasefire in fighting over the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, casting doubt...
Read more
World

UK special forces storm tanker and detain stowaways in Channel

Annie Charalambous -
British special forces stormed a Greek-operated oil tanker in the English channel on Sunday to wrestle control of the vessel from seven stowaways who...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros