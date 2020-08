Omonoia FC of Nicosia on Wednesday evening managed to go to the second qualifying round of UEFA Champions League.

Omonoia achieved a home away victory over Ararat of Armenia in Yerevan with 0-1. The regular 90-minute-long time of the match had ended 0-0 but Thiago scored at the 4th minute of the extra time.

This gave the Cypriot team the ticket to the next qualifying round of the Champions League.

Omonoia will face Legia of Warsaw, which on Tuesday defeated Lindfield of North Ireland.

