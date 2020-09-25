Omonia: 60 people to self-isolate due to covid case

Omonia’s delegation, that travelled to Athens for the first match with Olympiakos in Faliro in the context of the Champions League playoffs (0-2 defeat), consisted of 60 people all of whom have been ordered to self-isolate.

23 were football players and the rest were members of the technical and medical teams, as well as members of the administration headed by the president of the football company Stavros Papastavrou.

The order was given upon finding that one of the team’s football players tested positive for Covid-19.

