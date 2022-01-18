Omicron variant dominant in Cyprus, official data show

Seven times more COVID-19 cases were identified between December 11th and January 7th, with a small decline last week, according to data released by the Unit of Epidemiological Surveillance, on Tuesday. At the same time, the Omicron variant seems to have prevailed in the community, by 93.9% during the first week of this year and 86% between 8-14 January.

On 11-17 December, the cases were just 4,145. Four weeks later, 1-7/1 the cases exploded to 28,744 and the week after that they dropped to 21,686.

Age groups 0-5 and 6-11 are the only ones that continued to record an increase in cases during the week 8-14 January. During this week, 5,166 cases were detected among minors.

Nicosia had the highest number of cases on week 8-14/1, in all age groups.

The Omicron variant was identified in 166 out of 192 cases verified by sequencing on Friday 14th January, a rate of 86%.

The previous week (31/12-8/1) the Omicron variant was identified on 92 out of 99 cases (93.9%), while the Delta variant was found in 6 cases. The weeks before, 269 variants were verified by sequencing in Cyprus.

Out of 190 cases with sequencing results, 8 Omicron and 6 Delta cases were, or still are, hospitalised.

According to the data, there were 192 reinfections identified during the week 8-14 January.