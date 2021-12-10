‘Omicron’ variant traced in three samples in Cyprus

Three samples have tested positive for the “Omicron” variant in Cyprus.

A press release issued by the Health Ministry said that in the framework of the thorough and strict control which the Republic of Cyprus carries out in light of the “Omicron” variant, three cases with the “Omicron” variant have been traced in the framework of tests on samples of positive cases conducted by the Institute of Neurology and Genetics of Cyprus.

As it is noted all cases concern people who travelled abroad and were traced in Limassol district. None of them needs to be treated in hospital.