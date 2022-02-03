Omicron causing more severe illness than initially thought

In recent days, there has been an increase in the positivity rate, in the number of patients suffering from Covid-19 in state hospitals, but also in the number of confirmed cases.

In the last 24 hours the positivity rate was 3.06%, there were 235 Covid-19 patients in state hospitals, while there were 3,083 new confirmed cases. For the third day in a row, confirmed cases exceeded 3,000.

Speaking to state broadcaster, epidemiologist Michael Voniatis expressed the view that the Omicron variant may cause a more severe illness than initially thought. However, as he said, it is facing the immunity wall of people who have been vaccinated.

Dr. Voniatis warned that people who are not vaccinated and have not been sick with Covid-19 are very exposed to the virus.

Yesterday, 75% of people suffering from Covid-19 in hospitals were not vaccinated.