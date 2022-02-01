The Omicron 2 subvariant has arrived in Cyprus and according to philenews information, it has been spotted in three samples which tested positive to Covid-19.

Specifically, 127 samples were sent for specialized tests. Three cases tested positive to Omicron 2, four to Delta variant and the rest to the Omicron variant which seems to have prevailed in the community.

Speaking to state broadcaster, a few days ago, Dr. Voniatis explained that Omicron2 has the same characteristics as Omicron with some minor differences, which make it more infectious than Omicron. However, it does not seem to cause more serious illnesses. This emerged from a detailed study of the Omicron 2 in Denmark which is the dominant strain in the country.