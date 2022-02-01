NewsLocalOmicron 2 subvariant has arrived in Cyprus

Omicron 2 subvariant has arrived in Cyprus

Omicron
Omicron

The Omicron 2 subvariant has arrived in Cyprus and according to philenews information, it has been spotted in three samples which tested positive to Covid-19.

Specifically, 127 samples were sent for specialized tests. Three cases tested positive to Omicron 2, four to Delta variant and the rest to the Omicron variant which seems to have prevailed in the community.

Speaking to state broadcaster, a few days ago, Dr. Voniatis explained that Omicron2 has the same characteristics as Omicron with some minor differences, which make it more infectious than Omicron. However, it does not seem to cause more serious illnesses. This emerged from a detailed study of the Omicron 2 in Denmark which is the dominant strain in the country.

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus hosts regional ministerial online meeting for President’s climate change initiative
Next article93-year-old missing from home (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros