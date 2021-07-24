Olympics-Fireworks get Tokyo’s no-frills opening ceremony underway

The sky over the National Stadium in Tokyo exploded in indigo and white as fireworks marked the start of the opening ceremony for the Olympics on Friday (July 23), celebrating the world’s best athletes set to compete amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indigo and white are the colours of Tokyo’s Olympic emblem.

The opening is taking place without the usual mass choreography, huge props and cornucopia of dancers, actors and lights associated with past celebrations.

A vastly smaller number of athletes will march in the teams’ parade and only 15 global leaders are in attendance, along with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden.

The Games run until August 8.