NewsWorldOlympics-Fireworks get Tokyo's no-frills opening ceremony underway

Olympics-Fireworks get Tokyo’s no-frills opening ceremony underway

5115SP-OLYMPICS-2020_FIREWORKS_O_

The sky over the National Stadium in Tokyo exploded in indigo and white as fireworks marked the start of the opening ceremony for the Olympics on Friday (July 23), celebrating the world’s best athletes set to compete amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indigo and white are the colours of Tokyo’s Olympic emblem.

The opening is taking place without the usual mass choreography, huge props and cornucopia of dancers, actors and lights associated with past celebrations.

A vastly smaller number of athletes will march in the teams’ parade and only 15 global leaders are in attendance, along with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden.

The Games run until August 8.

By gavriella
Previous articleMoody’s upgrades Cyprus rating to Ba1 assigning stable outlook
Next articleModerna COVID-19 vaccine gets EU regulator endorsement for teens

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros