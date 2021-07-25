NewsWorldOlympic fans enjoy opening ceremony despite no spectators

Olympic fans enjoy opening ceremony despite no spectators

Olympic fans said on Saturday (July 24) that they enjoyed the opening ceremony the night before despite the absence of spectators, although some felt that fans should have been allowed in.

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are being held without spectators at most venues as part of measures to prevent the virus spread.

Masaaki Ogawa, who came to see the stadium and nearby Olympic Rings display on Saturday, said he supported the no-spectators decision, saying it could not be helped with the current pandemic situation.

Others who came to see the Rings gave similar responses.

But Ryouji Kogo, on a street in downtown Tokyo, said the ceremony would have been better with spectators and that it could have been pulled off with people taking proper COVID-19 countermeasures.

The Tokyo Olympics are being held through Aug. 8.

By gavriella
