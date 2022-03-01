“Olga” at Rialto and Pallas on March 9 and 11

Elie Grappe’s feature-length debut was Switzerland’s entry for the 2022 Oscars Best International Feature Film category and is nominated for the Swiss Film Awards 2022. The screening is organised by the Embassy of Switzerland in collaboration with Alliance Française de Limassol in the framework of Francophonie 2022.

The case:

2013: Exiled in Switzerland, 15-year-old Olga, a talented Ukrainian gymnast, is trying to take her place at the National Sports Centre. Like all top athletes, she dreams of an Olympic gold medal. She tries her best to fit into her new national team, but as the European Championship approaches, the revolution in Kiev shakes her world and tests her will.

Writers: Raphaëlle Desplechin, Elie Grappe

Director: Elie Grappe

Stars: Anastasiia Budiashkina, Sabrina Rubtsova, Caterina Barloggio

Rialto Theatre – Wednesday 9 March, at 20:00 I Duration: 85’

Free entrance (tickets to be booked in advance)

Οnline tickets at rialto.com.cy & Rialto App

Rialto Box Office: 77 77 77 45

(Mon-Fri 10:00-15:00 and 2 hours before the performance)

*The film will also be screened at the Pantheon Cinema in Nicosia on 11 March

In French with English subtitles. With dialogues also in Russian and Ukrainian.