Old tires piled up on pavements

During an extraordinary meeting of the House Environment Committee yesterday, representatives of RTM and E4C systems, that are licensed to collect tires and deliver them to the Vassiliko Cement Factory for management, conveyed the dispair of tire workshops since following the disastrous fire at Energo on 11 June, the company does not accept any old tires and as a result the workshops pile up the tires on the pavements and in the streets.

As they said, this is very dangerous, because now the tires are outside houses and buildings in inhabited areas. After the fire, they pointed out, there is no other way to place them so 40,000 tires are in the streets every day.

The representatives asked the government to license another area temporarily.