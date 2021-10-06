Old quarters, New lives: walking tour in Nicosia on Sunday, October 10

In the framework of the European Heritage Days, a joint initiative of the Council of Europe and the European Commission since 1999, Association for Historical Dialogue and Research and the Home for Cooperation, under the auspices of the Department of Town Planning and Housing present the walking tour: “Old Quarters, new lives” in the city of Nicosia.

Nicosia’s walled city is endowed with a variety of heritage sites testifying to the plurality of the communities who have lived in the city over the years. Churches of different rites and mosques, commercial premises and public spaces, humble dwellings and impressive edifices are scattered in its quarters; the quarters where ever changing groups of people live and interact.

Nicosia’s heritage sites have some perennial qualities, nevertheless, they are also dynamic. Their essence includes not only their historical or symbolic value but also the meaning that is attributed to them by the people who include them in their daily life. The walk “Old quarters, new lives” explores the experience of people with migrant background whose “destiny” has been intertwined with that of the old city.

This experience, complementing the more established knowledge about the city as a heritage site “container”, can shed new light on our understanding of Nicosia and open up the possibility for a more inclusive and respectful society.

The route will take the participants from the south west Paphos Gate the easternmost gate of Famagusta, highlighting spots that usually pass unnoticed.

When Sunday 10th October 2021 from 10am till 12pm

Where